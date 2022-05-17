Adventure foundation elects office bearers

ISLAMABAD, MAY 17 /DNA/ – Adventure Foundation Pakistan (AFP) is a non-profit organization, dedicated to promote outdoor education in the youth of Pakistan.

This Organization was found by committed outdoor people 40 years ago, whose mission is to foster character building in young people using the natural environment/ wilderness, as a tool for experimental learning, self-discovery and personal growth.

Election to the Board of Adventure Foundation Pakistan were recently held during its Annual General Meeting Body Meeting held 14th May, 2022. The following office bearers of the AFP Board were elected by a simple majority of votes. a). Mr. Ali Hasan Habib – President b). Syed Abu Ahmad Akif, Vice President Mr. Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Vice President Col. Syed Abbas Hussain, Vice President c). Ms. Jehan Ara Mueen, General Secretary cum Treasure d). i) Bial Mustafa Syed – Executive Member of the Council ii) Lt. Col Dr Usman Rathore, Executive Member of the Council iii) Lt. Col (R) Mushtaq Ahmed, Executive Member of the Council.=DNA

