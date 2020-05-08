Adnan Siddiqui mocking Sarfraz Ahmed’s speech impairment has Twitter aflame

LAHORE (DNA) – Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui was severely criticized by Twitterati for mocking former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed’s speech impairment in a game show.

Adnan and Sarfraz – captains of Lahore and Quetta Knights respectively in the PSL inspired format – exchanged jibes in the program but the actor crossed some moral lines.

The 50-year-old – who was recently upset over Aamir Liaquat’s ‘crass’ and ‘insensitive’ sense of humor – made fun of Sarfraz Ahmed’s stuttering which enraged and disappointed the Twittersphere.

Adnan Siddiqui was bashed for his ‘inappropriate joke’ and several believed that his conduct was ‘below the belt,’ ‘insensitive’ and ‘ugly.’ The users also demanded him to apologize publicly from Sarfraz Ahmed.