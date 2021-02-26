Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Acting Deputy High Commissioner awards recognition certificates to the participants of the Chevening Mentoring Scheme

| February 26, 2021
Islamabad,26th Feb, 2021 : Iona Thomas, Acting Deputy High Commissioner at the British High Commission in Islamabad, hosted a reception at her residence on Thursday for participants of the inaugural Chevening Mentoring Scheme.Chevening Pic 2

The British High Commission launched the inaugural Chevening Mentoring Scheme last year. The project was designed for entry level lawyers and entrepreneurs with leadership potential, to enhance skills, knowledge and work performance. A total of 10 mentees (eight women and two men, including one each from minorities) were inducted in the scheme.

Chevening alumni who participated as mentors included: Yasmeen Rehman, former member of the National Assembly and entrepreneur; Aasia Sail Khan, entrepreneur, pharmacist, and gender consultant; Hassan Shah, lawyer and entrepreneur; and Khadija Ali, legal practitioner and development consultant.

The year-long scheme helped the mentees to grow professionally and learn to meet challenges at the workplace. It also helped the mentees to enhance their communication skills and confidence as well a chance to attend formal trainings.

Acting British Deputy High Commissioner, Iona Thomas said:

“Our Chevening alumni are contributing to a brighter future for Pakistan by helping build the capacity of future lawyers and entrepreneurs.

“The Chevening Mentoring Scheme has played an important role in promoting gender equality, inclusion and opportunity for all which are integral to our work in Pakistan. We had 80% women as mentees in the scheme, and a record 60% of women were selected for Chevening scholarships in the UK last year.”

The UK Government’s Chevening Scholarship enables outstanding emerging leaders across Pakistan to pursue fully funded one-year master’s degrees in the UK; and is a unique opportunity to develop leadership potential, network with students from across the world and experience the best of the UK’s first class education offer.

Since 1983, around 2,000 Pakistani have been awarded the Chevening Scholarship. To receive applications for the next academic year 2022-23, the online application window will open in August 2021. Interested candidates can sign up for alerts, by visiting the Chevening websitewww.chevening.org

