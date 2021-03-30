Abbas wishes Alvi early recovery
DNA
ISLAMABAD: President Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine sent his best wishes for a speedy recovery from Covid-19 to President of Pakistan.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the President and all those affected by coronavirus around the country.
