Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Abbas wishes Alvi early recovery

| March 30, 2021

DNA

ISLAMABAD: President Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine sent his best wishes for a speedy recovery from Covid-19 to President of Pakistan.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the President and all those affected by coronavirus around the country.

