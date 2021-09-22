A Small PAF Trainer Aircraft Crashed Near Mardan
22 September, 2021: A small PAF trainer aircraft has crashed near Mardan, during a routine training mission. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.
