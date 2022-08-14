A food and cultural festival held in China to celebrate Pak Independence 

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (DNA): Co-organized by the Embassy of Pakistan and Silk Road International Arts Center, a two-day-long Pakistan Food and Cultural Festival held to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan in Langfang, China.

“During this event, we are going to showcase different elements of Pakistani culture, cuisine, landscapes, art, literature, books, tourism, and so many other things,” said Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque, expressing his warm welcome to Chinese visitors, according to Gwadar Pro.

“We will have a special VR show for specific and attractive tourist attractions of Pakistan,” he added.

As per Silk Road International Arts Center, the Festival offered an opportunity for Chinese visitors who are curious about or interested in Pakistani food and culture to explore more about their iron-clad brothers and sisters in Pakistan.

During the weekend, visitors can embrace Pakistani traditional cuisine, handicrafts, dresses, and so on. Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor, Parwaaz Hay Junoon, two movies that are popular with film lovers, will be screened.

Also visitors can enjoy dances from five different provinces of Pakistan, and violin and accordion musicians will perform live Pakistani classics for the audience.

Moin ul Haque noted that he has been looking forward to this event and “I’m sure that people would like to come and see different aspects of Pakistani culture, Pakistani landscapes and Pakistani people.”

“We will project Pakistan’s beauty to the people of China and to not only promote Pakistan’s art and culture and food, but also to promote the friendship between the two countries,” the ambassador further said.

It is worth mentioning that Moin ul Haque and General Manager Hu of the center agreed to deepen cooperation in art & culture, movie, and other areas in early June.

The ambassador hoped that the center would continue its endeavors for acting as a bridge between diverse cultures and civilizations of the world and for fostering a spirit of friendly sentiments among them.

Both sides also discussed plans for organizing events this year to promote Pakistani culture and history in China.