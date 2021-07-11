70th anniversary of Pakistan-Japan diplomatic relations next year big demand of Pak mango’s in Japan Envoy

DNA

KARACHI: Deputy Consul General of Japan in Karachi Ashida Noori has said that cultural delegations from both the countries would visit Japan and Pakistan in 2022 on the occasion of 70th anniversary of Pakistan-Japan diplomatic relations. He has not been able to participate in diplomatic and social activities for two years due to the Pandemic.

Before that, he used to attend the event every week at the Beach Luxury Hotel. He was addressing a dinner given in his honor by Diplomatic Forum for Socio Economic Foundation Sindh Economic Zone Management Company CEO Abdul Azeem Aqeeli, Thara Foundation President Aamir Thara, President and Founder of Diplomatic Forum for Socio Economic Foundation Asif Haroon, Ali Sohag, Surgeon Arif-ur-Rehman and others also addressed the function. Shields and bouquets were presented to him, and a new book on the subject of Amir Murtaza Environment, Executive Director of the Diplomatic Forum, was also presented at the event.

Mr. Mubeen A. Durrani, Co-Founder & Director, Skills Valley was the host for the evening. The Deputy Consul General said that Japan-Pakistan relations were established in 1952. Referring to trade activities, he said that there are dozens of them in Pakistan at present Japanese companies are working. There is a great demand for Pakistani mango in Japan which is sold at Rs. 100 per kg in Pakistan today. It is available at Rs. 1000 per kg in Japan.

Addressing the function, Abdul Azeem Aqeeli, CEO, Sindh Economic Zones, said that there is a great opportunity for investors to invest in 7 economic zones. Income tax for ten years. He said that 110 companies would start operations in these economic zones in January next year. He said that infrastructure worth billions of rupees was being completed in the economic zones.

Surgeon Arif-ur-Rehman said that there is a 400-bed cardiology hospital in Karachi called KIHD but it is inactive due to inattention. We are trying to complete this hospital in 6 months. Angioplasty and operation should be started here. In this regard, philanthropists should help so that those who cannot afford medical treatment can benefit from this hospital.

Ali Sohag said that compared to Japan, Pakistan, especially in Karachi, more than 20 people die in different traffic accidents every day. And the sad thing is that a forced reconciliation is made between the driver of the accident and the heirs of the deceased.

While the heirs of the deceased should be legally entitled to Rs. 27 lakh, he said that the Sindh government should set up a Sindh Accident Advisory Board to prevent traffic accidents. Aamir Thara said that the friendly relations between Pakistan and Japan are ideal.

These relations have gone beyond the countries and reached the level of the people. Diplomatic Forum for Social Economic Foundation President and Founder Asif Haroon thanked the guests and said that it was an honor for us to have the Deputy Consul General of Japan at today's event and it was a testament to the fact that Japan attaches special importance to its relations with Pakistan.The Diplomatic Forum has been working in various countries to enhance Pakistan's social and trade.