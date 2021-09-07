70 Years of German-Pakistani relations: Frigate Bayern visits Karachi

KARACHI, SEPT 7 (DNA) – On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of German-Pakistani bilateral relations, the frigate Bayern will visit Karachi from Sept. 8th to Sept. 12th. The partnership visit takes place within the framework of the German Navy’s Indo-Pacific Deployment 2021. During its six-months mission the frigate is scheduled to call at several ports – Karachi being the first one in the region.

Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck: “The visit of the Bayern – roughly one month after the PNS Zulfiqar berthed in the port of Hamburg – is not only a visible sign of the increased importance of the Indo-Pacific for Germany but it also clearly reflects the multifaceted German-Pakistan relations. It is truly a special event to kick off our celebrations for the 70th anniversary.”

After the arrival in Karachi on Sept. 8th, the ship’s commanding officer, Commander Tilo Kalski, and Consul General Holger Ziegeler will lay a wreath in Mazar-e-Quaid, paying respect to the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. On Sept. 10th, the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, will receive the captain and a delegation from the Bayern for a formal greeting ceremony. After weeks at sea, the crew is also looking forward to discovering the picturesque city life and famous hospitality of its first port of call in Asia.

On August 2nd, the frigate Bayern left the German port of Wilhelmshaven for Asia. The ship with its crew of over 200 sailors will join in maritime monitoring of the UN sanctions against North Korea, dock at ports in partner countries and take part in multilateral activities.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas commented on the frigate’s departure: “The Indo-Pacific is where the international order of the future will be decided. We want to help shape it and to take on responsibility for upholding the rules‑based international order. Its mission is to support us in upholding international law and improving security in the Indo-Pacific together with our partners.”