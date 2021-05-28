5th virtual khuli katchery with Pakistani community held in belgium

Brussels, MAY 28 – /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Zaheer A. Janjua, held the 5th monthly Khuli Katchery in a virtual format with Pakistani diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg.

The event was organized in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to maintain close engagement with the Pakistani diaspora and to provide seamless services.

Ambassador Janjua underscored that Khuli Katchery sessions have provided a forum for direct engagement/interaction between the Embassy and the community and contributed to improved service delivery. He emphasized that the Embassy will continue to remain closely engaged with the community to extend the best possible services and incorporate their inputs to further improve service delivery.

Referring to the recent address of Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Ambassador Janjua highlighted that Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) had ushered in a new phase in the Pak-EU partnership by providing a solid foundation and framework for multidimensional cooperation.

Ambassador Janjua urged the community to take full benefit of the Roshan Digital Account. Refering to the earlier webinar on Roshan Digital Account arranged by the Mission in collaboration with Habib Bank Limited & State Bank of Pakistan in March this year, the Ambassador announced that the Embassy will hold a second webinar on Islamic banking aspects of the Roshan Digital Account, in collaboration with Mezan Bank on June 10 at 4 p.m. He encouraged the community members to participate in the webinar.

The virtual interaction was attended by a large number of diaspora members from different walks of life, including students, business, social services, and media.

The community members appreciated the Embassy’s outreach efforts and provision of efficient consular services.