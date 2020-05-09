58 more new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Balochistan
QUETTA, May 09 (dna ):About 58 new coronavirus patients were reported in Balochistan, taking the number of total confirmed patients to
1935 in the province on Saturday.
According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Dr. Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 35493 people were screened for the virus till May 9, out of which 58 more were reported positive.
As many as 242 affected patients had recovered from the coronavirus so far while 24 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus, he added.
