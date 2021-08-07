‘5000 saplings planted in a single day’

Rawalpindi, AUG 7 /DNA/ – “Actions driven by full devotion, commitment and enthusiasm do not go without laying positive results. The same spirit of Punjab Forest Department (Extension) Chakwal Rawalpindi Division has gifted the nation a dense potential forest on big area of barren land and furthermore 1 million more saplings would be planted with the active participation of the masses in the district”, said District Range Forest Officer (Extension) ChakwalSherAfzal Raja on the occasion of “Plant for Pakistan Move” which was observed with a number of practical activities in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Bilal Hashim, Coordinator to Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Usman, Divisional Forest Officer (Extension) Rawalpindi Jameel Ahmed Bangash and Saba Hassam principal Akhuwat College Chakwal jointly made the plantation of 5000 saplings successful in a single day along with students of Akhuwat College. The Principal of the college also announced earmark1 kanal of land in the premises of the college for nursery. SherAfzal Raja told the media persons that the forest department has also handed over 600 plants of different fruits to the college administration to plant the same in their college. He also applauded the efforts of DC Chakwal Bilal Hashim and other officers of district administration who helped the forest department to score a big success in tree plantation. He said we have identified 3000 kanal of more barren land for cultivation under “Up-Scaling of Green Pakistan Program” launched by the Punjab Forest Department. “5000 kanal of barren land has already been brought under cultivation in the district”, he added.

SherAfzal Raja said that the Punjab Forest Department is bearing all the expenses for the resettlement of all the barren lands owned by the farmers in the division. He said that this scheme was a part of the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Movement and Forest Department employees had been working on it day and night.