476 dead as coronavirus cases reach 20,884 in Pakistan

LAHORE (DNA) – Pakistan has reported 14 more fatalities from novel coronavirus as the death toll in the country has reached 476, Dunya News reported on Monday.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients jumped to 20,884 while 698 cases were reported in 24 hours.

PROVINCE-WISE DETAILS

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 7,646 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 7,882 in Sindh, 3,288 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,218 in Balochistan, 415 in Islamabad, 364 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 71 in Azad Kashmir.

RECOVERIES

Number of patients recovered from Coronavirus is 5,635 now.

All resources being utilized to stem coronavirus spread: PM Imran



Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed measures taken by the government to provide relief to those who were affected by COVID-19 in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the federal government is utilising all resources to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

PM Imran said that the biggest challenge for the government was to provide immediate relief to the masses who were hard hit by the countrywide lockdown.