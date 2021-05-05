4 FC soldiers martyred in border attack

Terrorists from across Afghanistan ambushed the FC troops moving for fencing; six injured shifted to CMH Quetta

RAWALPINDI: Four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred while six others got injured after terrorists ambushed them near the Pakistan-Afghan border on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack happened during the fencing activity in Manzakai Sector of District Balochistan along the Pakistan-Afghan border.

“Today during fencing activity in Manzakai Sector, Distt Zhob, Balochistan along Pakistan – Afghanistan Border, Terrorists from across Afghanistan ambushed FC troops moving for fencing,” the statement said.

The ISPR said terrorists from across Afghanistan ambushed the FC troops moving for fencing. The FC troops responded promptly. However, the gun-battle left behind four FC soldiers martyred while six got injured.

The ISPR said the wounded soldiers were evacuated to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta. The martyrs included Havaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ehsan Ullah and Naik Sultan.

The fence barrier it is building on the Durand Line, the 2,640km land border between Afghanistan and Pakistan that passes through rugged mountains, densely forested valleys and narrow rock passages, is nearing completion.

Islamabad started fencing its porous border with Afghanistan in March 2017, after facing a spate of deadly attacks from Afghanistan-based militant groups in the previous year.

Despite a slow-performing economy, disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and a volatile security environment, the work on the border continued mostly uninterrupted in the last four years. So far, 90 percent of the border has been fenced, and the remaining work is expected to be completed soon.

The border barrier consists of two sets of chain-link fences, separated by a 2-metre space filled with concertina wire coils. The double-fence, which is 3.6 metres high on the Pakistani side and 4 metres high on the Afghan side, is fitted with surveillance cameras and infrared detectors.