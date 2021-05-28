4.8% GDP growth expected: Asad Umar
Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Friday Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth was expected to hit 4.8% in the financial year 2021-2022.
Highlighting the achievements of the government during a press conference in Islamabad, Umar said in the nine months of the current fiscal year, IT exports showed growth of 46%.
Umar said the country had “witnessed a strong growth” during the fiscal year, and it is expected that the remittances would shoot up from $21.7 billion to $29.1 billion till the year end — an increase of 34% in a year.
The federal minister said if we combine the 3.94% GDP growth and the increase in remittances, it will take the gross national product (GNP) growth to 6.5% — the “highest” GNP growth in the last 16 years.
