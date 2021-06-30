27 More Pakistanis Die Of Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 27 more deaths over the last 24 hours by COVID-19 as the total number of the fatalities has reached 22,281.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 957,371 after the inclusion of 979 fresh infections during the said period.

The country conducted 42,062 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 979 Pakistanis were tested positive for the disease. The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 2.3%

The number of active cases in Pakistan currently stands at 31,606.

Overall 903,484 Pakistanis have recovered their health back from the COVID-19 pandemic, while 1,871 are still said to be critical.

As of June 30, as many as 12,641,654 people have been partially vaccinated against the deadly infection while 2,939,748 fully vaccinated, the NCOC said.

A total of 15,581,402 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Pakistan thus far.

Pakistan has primarily used Chinese vaccines – Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac– in its inoculation drive and, earlier this month began allowing those under 40 to receive AstraZeneca, of which it has a limited supply meant for people traveling to countries that require it.

Pakistan has so far granted emergency use authorization to six different vaccines, including China’s Cansino, Sinopharm, Sinovac, Russian Sputnik V, European AstraZeneca and US Pfizer vaccines.