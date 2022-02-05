20 terrorists killed during Panjgur and Naushki operations: ISPR

A total of 20 terrorists were killed during Panjgur and Naushki operations. Security forces have completed the clearance operation today.Terrorists attacked security forces’ camps at Naushki and Panjgur late evening on 2nd Feb. Both attacks were repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops at both locations. *In Naushki*, 9 Terrorists were killed. 4 security forces personnel including an officer embraced shahadat during shoot out with terrorists while repulsing terrorist attack at Naushki.In *Panjgur*, security forces repulsed the terrorist attack after intense exchange of fire and Terrorists fled from area. Security Forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down hiding terrorists in the vicinity. 4 fleeing Terrorists were killed at Panjgur while 4 terrorists were encircled the next day by security forces. All encircled terrorists were killed in today’s operation as they failed to surrender . 5 soldiers, including a JCO embraced shahadat and 6 soldiers have been injured during follow up operations at Panjgur lasting 72 hours.3 Terrorists linked to these attacks were also killed yesterday including 2 high value targets at Balgatar , Kech in a follow up clearance operation conducted on a makeshift Terrorist hideout. Our security forces stand firm and resolutely committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from our soil no matter what the cost.