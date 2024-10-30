17th CNS Amateur Golf Cup 2024 kicks off

ISLAMABAD, OCT 31 /DNA/ – The Opening Ceremony and Media Briefing of the 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup 2024 was held at Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGGC), Islamabad. During the media briefing, Patron of Pakistan Navy Golf (North), Commodore Saqib Ilyas, highlighted key aspects of the event and its organization across various categories.

The tournament will be played in four categories: Amateurs, Seniors, Ladies, and Juniors. In addition, an invitational match for guests and sponsors will also be held.

The Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup has been a regular and significant event on the national golf circuit since 2007. The event has become a platform for fostering healthy competition, providing a unique opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s positive image to the world, while also promoting healthy activity within society. Last year, around 300 golfers from across Pakistan participated in the Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup. Irtaza Hussain of MGGC would be defending his title. The regular conduct of this event demonstrates the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to promoting golf at both national and international levels.

The Opening Ceremony was attended by golfers, sponsors, and media representatives.