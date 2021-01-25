1,629 fresh coronavirus cases reported across Pakistan
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan recorded as many as 1,629 new cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day with 23 more fatalities.
According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,629 new cases emerged after 36,607 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
The NCOC said the positivity ratio of infections was recorded at 4.44 per cent. The total number of recovered patients stands at 488,903.
Thus far, Sindh has reported a total of 241,200 infections, Punjab 154,017, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 65,532, Balochistan 18,750, Islamabad 40,815, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,825, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,902.
