Pakistani students attend World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference

BEIJING, Nov 18 – Pakistani students attended the World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference(WICV) and the China International New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicles Exhibition (IEEVChina) that were held here, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

Pakistani students of North China Electric Power University (NECPU) visited the exhibition and learnt about advanced techniques such as automatic driving technique and 5G.

Muhammad Nasir, one of the Pakistani students, believed that 5G and intelligent connected vehicles are able to change Pakistan, even the world. He said, “Baidu Autmatic Self Drive Car is totally according to new energy intelligent connected vehicles.

Baidu company said that this car will soon be on the roads in China. I think these advanced techniques will make our life easy and save time.”

Students summarized that new energy vehicles and intelligent connected automobile industry are still in its infancy in Pakistan.

“However, our nation badly needs to thrive in this industry, both in terms of sustainability and traffic problems. In this field, the cooperation between Pakistan and China enjoys a rosy prospect under CPEC frame.”

China has been leading the world in this field, and will further boost the development of intelligent connected automobile industry in the future.

“China will take intelligent connected vehicles as an important strategic direction for the transformation and upgrading of the automobile industry.

Deepening international communication and cooperation is one of the most necessary respects we need,” Xiao Yaqing, the Minister of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, said at the opening ceremony of WICV.