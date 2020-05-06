PM, DG ISI discuss national security matters
ISLAMABAD, May 6 (dna):Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister
Imran Khan here on Wednesday.
Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting, said a press statement
issued by the PM Media Office.
