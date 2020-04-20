FM Qureshi phones Foreign Minister of UAE

ISLAMABAD, APR 20 (DNA) – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today.

The Foreign Minister thanked the UAE government for its support to Pakistan in combating covid-19 as well as for releasing 400 Pakistani prisoners, and their subsequent repatriation to Pakistan. While exchanging views on the global outbreak of Covid-19, the two Foreign Ministers agreed on the importance of enhanced bilateral cooperation to jointly address the challenges.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised his UAE counterpart about the latest situation of the outbreak in Pakistan and the steps being taken by the Government for its containment. He also informed him of the efforts being made by the government for repatriation of the stranded Pakistanis from UAE to Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister briefed Foreign Minister Abdullah about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for a ‘Global Initiative for Debt Relief,’ underscoring the need to enable developing countries to save precious lives and shore up economies. He said that the recent G20 announcement on debt services suspension would help create fiscal space for developing countries.

The Foreign Minister also shared his concerns on the sinister campaign in India demonizing the Indian Muslims in the context of Coronavirus.

The UAE Foreign Minister thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for his call and appreciated the response of the Pakistan government in tackling the pandemic. Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah highlighted efforts of the UAE government in controlling the pandemic, including during the month of Ramazan. He also underscored that concrete steps would be required globally to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the economies. The two Ministers agreed to remain in contact for collaboration in efforts to contain the pandemic and other related matters.