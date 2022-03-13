12 gamblers arrested
DNA
ATTOCK: 12 gamblers were booked besides recovering bet money amounting
Rs 2,10,830, Cell phones and others from their possession and arrested
during raids at their gambling dens in Rango Police attock on Sunday.
Spokesman of police informed that in a crackdown against the anti
social elements Rango Police station got information that some people
were busy in playing gambling in the area during course of action
police arrested the 12 gamblers identified as Nasar Ahmed, Ahmed Ali,
Sakhalen, Mansor Khan, Muhammad Waqar, Amir Ali, Yasir Mehmood, Ghulam
Fareed, Sarfaraz, Muhammad Naseem, Sakhwat Hussan and Muhammad Ijaz
besides recovering Rs 2,10,830 and Mobile phones were Confiscated.
Police registered and registered case against all of them under gambling act.
District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Sohaib Mehmood appreciated the
performance of attock police team. He said that strict action must be
taken against Anti social elements. Adding that no one would be
allowed to carry illegal activity.
