12 gamblers arrested

ATTOCK: 12 gamblers were booked besides recovering bet money amounting

Rs 2,10,830, Cell phones and others from their possession and arrested

during raids at their gambling dens in Rango Police attock on Sunday.

Spokesman of police informed that in a crackdown against the anti

social elements Rango Police station got information that some people

were busy in playing gambling in the area during course of action

police arrested the 12 gamblers identified as Nasar Ahmed, Ahmed Ali,

Sakhalen, Mansor Khan, Muhammad Waqar, Amir Ali, Yasir Mehmood, Ghulam

Fareed, Sarfaraz, Muhammad Naseem, Sakhwat Hussan and Muhammad Ijaz

besides recovering Rs 2,10,830 and Mobile phones were Confiscated.

Police registered and registered case against all of them under gambling act.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Sohaib Mehmood appreciated the

performance of attock police team. He said that strict action must be

taken against Anti social elements. Adding that no one would be

allowed to carry illegal activity.