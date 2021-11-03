11 More Succumb To Coronavirus In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: 11 more people succumbed to the coronavirus in the country in the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 28,477.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, as many as 43,914 samples were tested for the presence of the viral disease, out of which 561 turned out to be positive.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent. At present, there are a total of 1,313 critical patients of Covid-19 in hospitals across the country.

Earlier, National Command and Operation Centre head Asad Umar said that 40 million citizens have been fully inoculated against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the planning and development minister Asad Umar said, “We continue to make progress to vaccinate Pakistan.”

“The year end target for 2021 was 7 crore people vaccinated. Happy to report that 7 crore people have now received at least 1 dose and 4 crore are fully vaccinated. With 2 months to go, will inshallah meet, and exceed, the target,” he wrote in the post.