10th Virtual Khuli Katchery with Pakistani Community in Belgium and Luxembourg

The Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels, organized the 10th Khuli Katchery in a virtual format with the Pakistani diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Speaking on the occassion, Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Mr. Zaheer A Janjua, congratulated the Pakistani community on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Referring to the recent visits of Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, President Azad Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Secretary Commerce, Mr. Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui, the Ambassador underscored that continued engagements provided the opportunity to further strengthen cooperation and convey our perspective on important global and regional issues, including GSP Plus and the situation in Afghanistan.

During the visits, the dignitaries met with influential members of the European Parliament across the political spectrum, as well as Belgian Parliamentarians to present Pakistan’s point of view. The visits also enabled interaction with the members of Pakistani diaspora and media.

Briefing the participants about efforts to observe the Kashmir Black Day, the Ambassador elaborated various activities undertaken by the Embassy including engagments with important think tanks, influential opinion makers and media influencers to highlight the ongoing human rights violations by the Indian Occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Recalling the success of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Portal, Ambassador Janjua appraised the diaspora about the upcoming launch of the grievience redressal system for Pakistani diaspora by the Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on November 1, 2021. He said that the inauguration ceremony of the Foreign Minister’s Portal will be broadcast live on PTV and on the Face Book page of the Embassy.

The monthly interaction with the Pakistani diaspora was organized in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in line with Embassy’s efforts to serve the Pakistani diaspora in an efficient and seamless manner.

The virtual interaction was attended by diaspora members from different walks of life. The community members conveyed their complete satisfaction with the services provided by the Embassy. They particularly praised the easy access and the forthcoming attitude of the Embassy to resolve the problems faced by the members of the Pakistani community in Belgium and Luxembourg.