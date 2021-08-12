10 million Covid-19 vaccines doses to be transported from China to Pakistan till Aug 22

BEIJING, Aug 12 ::Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will run eight special flights to airlift 10 million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines from China to Pakistan between August 12 to August 22 to help ensure the government’s ongoing prevention and control drive against Covid-19 pandemic.

A couple of flights of the national flag carrier will leave Beijing Capital Airport today with anti Covid-19 vaccines procured from China, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China told APP here on Thursday.

Another two PIA flights are likely to come to the Chinese capital to transport Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan in next two days. In total, ten million doses of vaccines will be airlifted from August 12 (Today) to August 22, he added.

He said that PIA has so far brought around 35 million doses of Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines to Pakistan from China.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan has expedited the vaccination process prevent and control the fourth wave of Covid-19 in the country. Chinese vaccines namely Sinopharm and Sinovac besides other vaccines are being used in the vaccination drive.

The government intends to achieve the target of administering 70 million doses of vaccines to people under its massive vaccination campaign across the country.

China will provide a total of 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world this year, in the latest effort to honor its commitment to make vaccines a global public good by ensuring vaccine accessibility and affordability.

China will donate $100 million to the COVAX global vaccine initiative for the distribution of vaccines to developing countries.