10 dams to be constructed in country by 2028: PM

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated low-cost family flats for laborers in Peshawar today.

Under the project, 2056 family flats will be distributed among registered workers of the province through balloting.

Three percent quota has been reserved for widows and two per cent for differently-abled people.

Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is committed for the welfare of poor people and supremacy of law will be ensured at all costs.

He said the government has launched work on various mega development projects for construction of dams to cater the future energy and water needs.

Imran Khan said according to UNDP reports, poverty is significantly decreasing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides spending much resource on human resource development.

He said all the vacant lands in the province will be utilized for construction of houses for labourers and the poor people.

Talking about the construction work on Mohmand Dams, the Prime Minister said this reservoir will be completed by 2025.

He said it will irrigate 17,000 acres of land, provide 300 million gallon water to the residents of Peshawar and generate cheap electricity.

Imran Khan said 10 small and big dams will be constructed in the country by 2028 to take care of electricity needs and ensure food security in the country.

Prime Minister visits site of Mohmand Dam in district Mohmand

Earlier, the Prime Minister visited the site of Mohmand Dam in district Mohmand today.

He reviewed the progress of construction work on the Dam, being constructed on River Swat.

Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Retd Muzammil Hussain briefed the Prime Minister on the occasion.

The multi-purpose project will also control the floods besides enhancing agricultural facilities, water storage and production of low cost electricity.