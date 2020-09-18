From 1 October, entry and exit are allowed to Uzbekistan through air, railway and automobile checkpoints

Tashkent, SEPT 18 — For those entering Uzbekistan by air, the following rules are established:

Persons who have been in the “green countries” in the last 14 days are allowed to enter the territory of Uzbekistan without restrictions. These countries include China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Georgia, Hungary, Finland, Latvia, Austria and Japan.

Persons arriving from the “yellow countries” (Azerbaijan, Belarus, the United Arab Emirates and the EU countries (with the exception of Great Britain and Spain), as well as from the “red countries” (all other countries of the world) are allowed into the territory of Uzbekistan only if they have a negative PCR test, produced in the last 72 hours.

In the absence of such a test with a negative result, the passenger will not be checked in for the flight to Uzbekistan.

If a passenger arriving in Uzbekistan has not passed the test, or has symptoms of coronavirus, then he takes the test at the checkpoint at his own expense.

If the result is negative, he is sent to a hotel or home quarantine for 14 days.

If positive – to a quarantine center in Uzbekistan at his own expense or returns to the country of arrival at his own expense.

Persons entering the Republic of Uzbekistan through automobile and pedestrian checkpoints on the border with Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan are subject to the same conditions as for passengers from the “red countries”: a negative PCR test result and a 14-day quarantine in a hotel or at home. In the absence of a certificate, they take the test at their own expense at the checkpoint and are sent to quarantine.

There are no travel restrictions for citizens of Uzbekistan. Each country in the world independently decides whether to accept the citizens of Uzbekistan or not.