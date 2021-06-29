Zobaida Jalal interacts with Pakistan community in Minsk

MINSK: At a dinner hosted by Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan at his residence, the Federal Minister for Defense Production interacted with a group of nine PAF officers currently in Minsk for training session. A special guest on this occasion was the Pakistani student Saba Javed who secured 1st position in the Medical University becoming the only “Red Diploma’ holder amongst the 220 foreign students. The honorable Minister lauded her commitments and presented a special gift as a mark of appreciation for her hard work.

Amongst the other participants were the delegation members and embassy staff.