Zero tolerance for corrupt practices

Imran Khan says that government is fully committed to encourage and facilitate different sectors of economy

Shujaat Hamza

ISLAMABAD: Expressing resolve to take Pakistan to its real destination, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that the current government wanted to change corrupt system in Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Imran Khan said that government was fully committed to encourage and facilitate different sectors of economy for the purpose of wealth creation to permanently overcome the financial challenges.

The prime minister said that government was vigorously implementing its plans to promote construction industry and incentivized the export sector because when economy moved on, the revenues were generated leading to jobs creation and revenue generation.

Sharing his vision for Naya Pakistan, the prime minister said their first priority was to pull the people from poverty as 25 per cent of the total population of the country was living under the poverty line whereas another chunk of 25 per cent was living on the margins of this line.

PM Khan regretted that there was a time when the Asian tigers looked towards Pakistan in terms of progress and development as it was considered ‘as model for development’. “A country like Malaysia followed the model of Pakistan. But then the country went hurtling down from the path of unprecedented development,” he said.

Underling the need to become self reliant, the premier noted that Pakistan was blessed with huge potential and its various entities performed outstandingly in the past. He also said when a system became corrupt, it ultimately putrefy the society. “It is called a system of corruption,” he observed. The prime minister said those countries had become bankrupt where ruling and elite classes reveled in corruption without having rule of law. “In those societies a small fragment of society became richer, pushing the poor segments into further poverty,” he said.