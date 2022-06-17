Zaheer A Janjua meets Canadian MP

OTTAWA /DNA/ – Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A Janjua held a meeting with Canadian Member of Parliament Salma Zahid in the Canadian capital today.

During the meeting with MP Salma Zahid who is also the Chairperson of Canada Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, the High Commissioner discussed ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation, increase trade, visa issues and people to people contacts between Pakistan and Canada.

MP Salma Zahid called the meeting productive and expressed a desire to “work together to strengthen ties between our peoples”. She said that as the chair of the Canada-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, she was looking forward to “an exchange of visits very soon with colleagues in the Pakistan Parliament”.