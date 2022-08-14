World Junior Squash championship in progress in France

DNA

PARIS, AUG 14: The WSF Mens’ World Junior Individual Squash Championship is in progress at Nancy (France). In the 4th round of Individual event on 13 Aug, 22 Brice Nicolas from France bt Noor Zaman from Pakistan 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4.



The Quarter Finals were played today (14 Aug, 22). In one of the quarter finals, Muhammad Hamza Khan from Pakistan bt Mohammed Nasser from Egypt by 11-3, 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7 and has reached the Semi Finals. Hamza Khan will play against Finnlay Withington from England in the Semi Finals on 15 August, 2022.

The Senior Vice President, Pakistan Squash Federation Air Marshal Aamir Masood also visited the city Nancy, France on 12 August, 2022 and met with Mr William Louis Marie, CEO World Squash Federation and Mr Juilan Muller, the President of French Squash Federation. During his meetings, apart from detailed discussion on the progression of squash in Pakistan, Air Marshal Aamir Masood also conveyed a message to the world squash bodies that Pakistan is one of safest countries for all sports in general and the game of squash in particular. He further highlighted that with the concerted efforts of Pakistan Squash Federation, the country would regain its past glory in the game of squash very soon. CEO, WSF and President French Squash Federation also assured that as in the past, they would continue their all out support to Pakistan Squash Federation for the development of the game in the future, as well.