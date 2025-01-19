World has seen corrupt face of PTI: Attaullah Tarar

LAHORE, Jan 19 (DNA): Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar has said that the entire world has seen the corrupt face of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He remarked that the judicial verdict has confirmed allegations of corruption against the PTI founder, claiming it as the largest financial scandal in Pakistan’s history involving £190 million.

Speaking at the inauguration of developmental projects in Union Council 238, NA-127, Lahore, Tarar said that economic development and public relief remain the government’s top priorities. Member of Provincial Assembly Mian Imran Javed, Chairman Ghulam Nabi Toor, Vice Chairman Haji Aslam Bhatti, and other party workers were present.

Attaullah Tarar asserted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is a people-centric party dedicated to resolving public issues. “We are tirelessly working to fulfill our election promises,” he said. Highlighting the government’s efforts, he noted that inflation, which was at 38 per cent last year, has decreased to 3.9 per cent, and foreign investment is steadily increasing.

Referring to the £190 million corruption scandal, he criticised the PTI leadership for approving significant financial misappropriations behind closed doors. “They manipulated funds meant for the state, used religion as a cover, and indulged in personal luxuries, including acquiring expensive properties and jewellery,” he said. He challenged PTI’s legal team to refute the allegations and questioned the credibility of the religious education initiatives at the Al-Qadir Trust.

The minister highlighted the global recognition of the PTI founder’s corruption. “International media headlines have exposed the former prime minister’s fraudulent activities,” he stated, adding that the nation must now decide which political party genuinely prioritizes the country’s welfare.

He highlighted the positive economic trajectory under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz. “The day the PTI chairman was convicted, the stock market soared by 1,000 points, reflecting the business community’s confidence in the judicial decision,” he added.

Attaullah Tarar credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for steering the country away from default and creating a conducive environment for foreign investment.

The minister assured the residents of his constituency that their pressing concerns, including the persistent gas shortage, would be resolved on a priority basis. He highlighted ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and public services, emphasizing that development projects would bring long-term benefits to the area. Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the warm reception by local leaders and community members, he reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to transforming the constituency into a model area. He pledged to address issues affecting daily life, ensure better access to resources, and promote sustainable development, further strengthening his bond with the people and fulfilling the promises made during the election campaign.