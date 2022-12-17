World ensures migration as choice, not necessity: Antonio Guterres

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (DNA): Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres urged the global community for greater international support for investments in countries of origin to ensure that migration was a choice, not a necessity.

In his message issued on Saturday in connection with International Migrants Day to be observed on December 18 (Sunday), he said it was the day of 280 million people who left their country in the universal pursuit of opportunity, dignity, freedom, and a better life.

“Today, over 80 per cent of the world’s migrants cross borders in a safe and orderly fashion. This migration is a powerful driver of economic growth, dynamism, and understanding. But unregulated migration along increasingly perilous routes – the cruel realm of traffickers – continues to extract a terrible cost,” he added.

He said migrant rights were human rights and migrants must be respected without discrimination and irrespective of whether their movement is forced, voluntary, or formally authorized. He urged the world community to do everything possible to prevent the loss of life – as a humanitarian imperative and a moral and legal obligation. “We must provide for search and rescue efforts and medical care. We must expand and diversify rights-based pathways for migration – to advance the Sustainable Development Goals and address labour market shortages,” he added.