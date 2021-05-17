Won’t spare those who looted country: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD, MAY 17 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government doesn’t have enmity with anyone but cannot spare those who looted the country.

The prime minister presided over a meeting in Islamabad and took the party and government members and spokespersons in confidence regarding Saudi Arabia visit.

Federal ministers, special assistants, advisers and other officials attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the agreements signed with Saudi Arabia during the visit. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam briefed the meeting.

PM Imran Khan was apprised about the details of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia. The premier was also given briefing on the duration of the sentences of the prisoners, details of the fines and repatriation.

Imran Khan was also briefed on the Billion Tree Tsunami Project. The meeting also held consultations on advancing several projects with various countries, including Saudi Arabia. Speaking on the occasion, the PM said, “Our political struggle is for the rule of law and justice, adding that accountability process and struggle for rule of law will continue.”