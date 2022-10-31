Will India and Pakistan play Test series in Australia?

Former Australian cricketer Simon O’Donnell Monday claimed that talks about a Test series taking place between Pakistan and India are underway in Australia.

O’Donnell’s claim came during a TV show where he said that the two countries are holding talks in Australia to discuss the said matter after the T20 World Cup match between the arch-rivals.

“Plans are underway to play a Test match in Australia,” O’Donnell said sharing details about the possibility.

O’Donnell added that the last match between the Green Shirts and Men in Blue was extraordinary with more than 90,000 spectators watching the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“People are still talking about that T20 match in the World Cup. It was a high-level match full of pressure and excitement,” he said commenting on the match between India and Pakistan.

Insisting on his claim about the allegedly potential Test game, O’Donnell further shared: “I can say that there will be talks for the Test; in fact, talks have already taken place. It is also possible that a tri-nation series will take place between Pakistan, India, and Australia.”

Additionally, the veteran cricketer shared the possibility that these talks are taking place in light of the recent T20 game between the two teams.

PCB’s denial

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied claims made by the Australian cricketer and said that they aren’t aware of any such discussion.

PCB sources have said that news like this can be shared by anyone, but there is no such plan.

There is no space for any such plan in the team’s tour programme and the schedule for the coming days has also been announced, as per sources.