Wheelbarrows should be removed from markets immediately: Ajmal Baloch

ISLAMABAD, APR 26 /DNA/ – President of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran and Traders Action Committee Islamabad Ajmal Baloch, Secretary and Convener Traders Committee ICCI Khalid Chaudhry, President Traders Association G-10 Markaz Abid Abbasi, Secretary General Azhar Amin, President G-11 markaz Chaudhry Aftab Gujjar, Secretary Syed Qaiser Abbas and President of F-10 Markaz Mehr Allah Dad have said that Ehsas programmers have installed wheelbarrows around G-10, G-11 and F-11 Markazs in Islamabad for millions of rupees. Markets lost value and CDA encroachments increased. Billions of rupees of investment of traders destroyed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program Shazia Murree should immediately issue orders to remove the wheelbarrows installed in the markets as these wheelbarrows are a disgrace to the beauty of the markets. They further said that if it is necessary to install wheelbarrows then ground should be allotted for them in the cmarkaz but those who are allotted space must be residents of the federal capital. While the current alloties are not locals or Pakistanis, they can be a security risk. They further said that if the wheelbarrows were not removed before Eid then protests would be staged after Eid.