WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Convert Voice Messages to Text

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 15: WhatsApp is working on a number of new features for the chatting app. We will soon get extra security for our chat backups on WhatsApp thanks to end-to-end encryption for cloud backups. More recently, the renowned WABetaInfo has spotted another upcoming WhatsApp feature in a new beta build.

According to their report, WhatsApp will soon let you transcribe audio messages into text. The messages will be transcribed using speech recognition AI and the transformation will take place at the smartphone level only. Meaning none of the data will be sent to WhatsApp or saved by them.

Once a message is transcribed for the first time, it will be stored in the local WhatsApp database so it does not have to be converted every single time.

But of course, if you need to use this feature, you will have to give WhatsApp access to your phone’s AI engine responsible for voice recognition. This may be a cause for concern for people who support the total protection of personal data.

This will also help your phone company improve its speech recognition technology since the conversion data will be sent to OEMs to process requests.

This feature is still under development so there is no possible launch date in sight just yet.