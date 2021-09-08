WHATSAPP WILL SOON ALLOW YOU HIDE LAST SEEN FOR SPECIFIC CONTACTS

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 8: The Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging app is making some minor changes to its privacy settings that will users to disable their last seen, profile photo and about status for specific contents.

According to WABetaInfo, the messaging app is finally reworking on privacy settings, for both WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

Currently, WhatsApp offers three privacy options under Last Seen, Profile photo, and About.

This means that, if you didn’t want a specific contact could see your last seen, you had to set the privacy setting of your last seen to “Nobody”.

But now WhatsApp is finally working to introduce another option called “My contacts except…”, so you can finally enable your last seen back, and you can disable it for specific contacts.

You can see “My contacts except” for last seen in this screenshot, but this also applies to other privacy settings as well, such as “profile picture” and “about”.

This is a much-needed feature as there are times when you don’t want to show some of the people when you were last online on WhatsApp.

It is important to note that if you don’t share your last seen with anyone, then you won’t be able to see other people’s last seen.