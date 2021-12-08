Webinar to Promote Roshan Digital Account (RDA)

Vienna, DEC 8 /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Vienna organized a webinar today in collaboration with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and State Bank of Pakistan for promotion of Roshan Digital Account initiative launched by the government of Pakistan. It was attended by members of the Pakistani community and representatives of community organizations.

In his remarks, Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher, said that overseas Pakistanis were an invaluable asset for Pakistan and the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) was providing them a better opportunity to participate in Pakistan’s economy and strengthen their bond with Pakistan. He said that it was third webinar of the Embassy for promotion of RDA and he would continue his endeavours for its further promotion. He also shared some challenges faced by some Pakistanis residing in Austria in opening the accounts and desired that its early solution.

Mr. Muhammad Nassir Salim, Head Branch Banking of HBL, in his remarks, highlighted benefits of RDA for investing in Pakistan. He also mentioned that HBL offered Riba-free banking and investment opportunities which were Shariah compliant.

Syed Irfan Ali, Executive Director, State Bank of Pakistan, pointed out that the Roshan Digital Account had received a very encouraging response from the Pakistani diaspora as $ 3 billion had been remitted since its launch.

A team of experts from HBL made presentations to explain features of the Roshan Digital Account Initiative and responded to questions from the attendees. They said that expatriate community had more rate of return on investment through RDA than local Pakistanis. They also briefed about Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Apna Ghar loan schemes.

Roshan Digital Account is an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan offering innovative banking solutions and a variety of facilities to non-resident Pakistanis, enabling them to remotely open foreign currency and Pak Rupee bank accounts in Pakistan and to benefit from different investment opportunities.