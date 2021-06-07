DNA

ISLAMABAD: International Webinar on Armenia’s Deadly Harvest in Karabakh: Mines, War Crimes and the Peace Process, jointly organized by the Washington Outsider and Scarab Rising, inc, was held. Ms. Irina Tsukerman, President of Scarab Rising, inc. & Editor-in-Chief of the Washington Outsider was the moderator.

Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabadwas the guest speaker in the webinar. He stated that the Second Karabakh War was the turning point. It has changed the whole landscape of the Caucasus region. Azerbaijan liberated its towns and nearly 300 settlements from the Armenian occupation. While stating about Armenia atrocities in the liberated Karabakh region, Mr. Khalid told the audience about his visit to the liberated cities of Azerbaijan. He discussedthe war’s repercussions on the liberated region by brutal actions of the Armenian forces.The Armenian forces had been destroying cities and districts of Azerbaijan since their occupation.

Mr. Khalid Taimur stated that since the early 1990s, the occupied region has been littered with mines and unexploded ammunition. It has been referred to as a carpet of land mines. Mr. Khalid discussed that this is yet anotherdreadful manifestation of Armenian ruthless and irresponsible demeanor of not providing maps of located mined areas. Mr. Khalid Taimur stated that Armenia has attempted to violate the ceasefire, hampering peace process and add fragility to the region’s stability.Therefore, constructive role of the neighboring and ally countries of Azerbaijan is highly significant to engage in meaningful efforts for the humanitarian cause.

While concluding, Mr. Khalid Taimur praised the visionary leader, His Excellency, President Ilham Aliyev, who, with a firm resolve guided his country into an exceptional path of prosperity. He stated that there is hope and high moral among Azerbaijan’s people that they will rebuild and return to their homes as the war is finally over. Mr. Khalid also highlighted pivotal role of Pakistan as a great ally of Azerbaijan for its support during the conflict.

Other Speakers of the webinar were:

· Mr. Qaiser Nawab, Founder Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association

· Dr. Pat Walsh, Historian and Political Analyst

· Ms. Anastasia Lavrina, Deputy Chair of Russian Community of Azerbaijan

· Dr. Ali Askerov, Associate Professor, Director of Graduate Studies, Ph.D. in Peace & Conflict Studies, University of Manitoba