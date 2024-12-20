We will continue to support Ukraine, says Polish ambassador

Says he was happy to report that our bilateral trade with Pakistan has been steadily increasing, with a significant jump from €456.74 million in 2018 to €861 million in 2023. This growth in trade is a reflection of the strengthening economic ties between our two countries

ISLAMABAD, DEC 20 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski has said both Poland and Pakistan have developed friendly and productive cooperation over the 62 years. A broader framework of this relationship is to uphold the international order based on the UN Charter and other relevant international treaties.

‘Respect for sovereignty, legal equality of all states, territorial integrity and rejection of military means as a way of solving international problems are among the most fundamental values of that order’.

The ambassador expressed these views in an extensive media briefing. The ambassador touched upon various issues ranging from bilateral issues to regional and international challengers confronting the world today.

Ambassador Pisarski further said, Poland congratulates Pakistan on the election to the UN Security Council for 2025-2026 and looks forward to working with Pakistan on preventing and solving conflicts and crisis which undermine our security.

‘We believe that activity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in this international body will contribute to building lasting peace and security in the world. We fully appreciate a longstanding participation of Pakistan in the UN peacekeeping missions’.

Talking about the trade relations the Ambassador said, he was happy to report that our bilateral trade with Pakistan has been steadily increasing, with a significant jump from €456.74 million in 2018 to €861 million in 2023. This growth in trade is a reflection of the strengthening economic ties between our two countries.

He highlighted the successful economic mission led by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Islamabad under the GreenEvo initiative. The mission brought together representatives from nine Polish businesses providing innovative green technology solutions, and featured business events in Karachi and Lahore. We believe that such initiatives will help to further boost our bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

‘Polish Oil and Gas Company/Orlen Group through its Pakistan Branch has been in operation in Pakistan since 1997. Since 2005 the company has been operating in the Kirthar concession. As a result of the work done, the company has made three tight gas discoveries (Rehman, Rizq, and Rayyan fields), making it a pioneer in the exploration and production of unconventional gas deposits in Pakistan. The company has made over USD 450 million in investments thus far, he added.

Talking about Poland’s Economic Growth and Resilience the ambassador said, the level of our trade is not satisfactory. It does not yet reflect and strength of the Polish economy and the potential of the Pakistani markets.

To ensure a conducive, stable, transparent and fair economic environment for foreign companies and investors who have operated or consider to establish a relationship with Pakistani partners is of a paramount importance.

‘Firstly, I would like to highlight Poland’s remarkable economic growth since 1989. Our GDP has increased by an impressive 826.96%, making us the most successful economy in Europe. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Polish people, as well as the effective economic policies implemented by our government. We have also become the fastest-growing large economy in the world among upper-middle-income and high-income countries, surpassing even the Asian tigers such as South Korea and Singapore’.

Our GDP per capita PPP has almost tripled, from $10,300 in 1990 to over $28,000 in 2018. This significant increase in GDP per capita has resulted in a substantial improvement in the standard of living for Polish citizens. According to the OECD Economic Outlook, Poland’s GDP is expected to rise by 3.4% in 2025, solidifying our position as a robust and resilient economy.

On Ukraine he said, the goals of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine and durable security for Europe are inseparable.

Ukraine must prevail. This is why after more than 1,000 days of Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine, we remain steadfast in our solidarity. We will continue to support Ukraine in its right of self-defence against Russian aggression.

‘We condemn Russia’s decision to escalate its war of aggression through brutal and deliberate attacks against Ukraine’s cities and critical civilian infrastructure, by the deployment of DPRK troops and by using intermediate range ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine’.

Using North Korean troops joins up Europe’s and Asia’s security paradigms in a dangerous and destabilizing fashion. (Asia is being dragged into a war in Europe). The Russian aggression against Ukraine is not “an European war” – as some of analysts have claimed – any longer.

‘Regrettably, we are witnessing a surge in disinformation campaigns orchestrated by Russia, aimed at destabilizing Poland, Ukraine, and the EU. These disinformation campaigns are a key component of Russia’s hybrid warfare strategy, which seeks to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine’.

He said, regarding the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarussian border, we have witnessed a significant increase in attempts to illegally cross the border. According to data from the Polish Border Guard, there were over 15,000 attempts to illegally cross the border in 2022, and this number has continued to rise in 2023 and 2024. We are working closely with our EU partners to address this challenge and ensure the security of our borders.

The ambassador also talked about the Middle East situation saying international protection of civilian population and humanitarian law must be respected.

‘We are also committed to supporting international efforts to address the Middle East crisis, particularly in Palestine. In 2024, Poland contributed $5 million to humanitarian efforts for Palestinians, and we have provided assistance worth over $12.2 million to Palestine in 2023-24’.

Briefing the media people about the Polish Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2025 he said he would like to highlight Poland’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2025. Our presidency will focus on building a secure and resilient Europe, with seven key security dimensions, including defense and security, protection of people and borders, and resistance to foreign interference and disinformation.

During our presidency, we will prioritize measures to strengthen the EU’s defense and security capabilities, including the development of a European Defense Fund and the enhancement of EU-NATO cooperation. We will also focus on protecting the EU’s external borders and addressing the root causes of migration.

In conclusion, I would like to reiterate Poland’s commitment to strengthening our bilateral and international relationships, promoting economic growth and development, and addressing the key security challenges facing our region and the world. Thank you for your attention, and I welcome your questions.