Walk-in vaccination open for people aged 30+

ISLAMABAD, MAY 28 (DNA) – Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said it was decided in the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting today to open up walk-in vaccination for people aged 30 and above from Saturday.

The federal minister, who also heads the NCOC, took to Twitter and urged all individuals who are 30 or older and registered for the coronavirus vaccine to go to any center and get vaccinated.

Asad Umar also told that over five million Pakistanis had received jabs by Thursday. On the other hand, the NCOC, to ensure safe environment for education and conduct of exams, announced to open walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age.

