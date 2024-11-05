Voting time extended in Pennsylvania as ‘software malfunction’ disrupts ballot scanning

WASHINGTON: Voting time has been extended in the state of Pennsylvania because of disruption caused by a software malfunction, the Office of County Commissioners said on Tuesday.

The malfunction hindered voters’ ability to scan ballots.

“The Cambria County Board of Election learned early this morning that a software malfunction in the County’s Electronic Voting System has prevented voters from scanning their ballots,” the Office of County Commissioners said as quoted by CNN.

Spokesperson of Pennsylvania Department of State Matt Heckel said “We are working with the County to resolve this technical matter and are committed to ensuring a free, fair, safe, and secure election”.