Veteran journalist Abul Hassan Naghmi dies at 92

WASHINGTON, DEC 12 (DNA) — Senior journalist, broadcaster and writer Abul Hassan Naghmi died at the age of 92 in the United States on Monday. Abul Naghmi had been living in the United States for the last 50 years. He was a close friend of Saadat Hasan Manto.

Mr Naghmi founded a society of Urdu Literature in America and wrote several books. He had also been associated with the Radio Pakistan. ‘Aao Bacho Suno Kahani’ was one of his most successful and well-known programmes. His funeral prayer will be held at 1pm on Tuesday at Darul Hadi, Springfield, Virginia. =DNA