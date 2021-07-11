Vaccine certificate must for tourists: NCOC
ISLAMABAD, July 11 (DNA): National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)
announced on Sunday that COVID-19 vaccine certificate is now a must
thing for all tourists going to Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The apex body to formulate policies for combatting the virus will also
set up teams to check the vaccination certificates from the tourists and
also form teams to ensure wearing facemasks, observing social distancing
and following safety measures in northern areas.
Now all tourists who want to book hotels in the hilly areas for tourism
purposes would have to get vaccinated themselves first.
The body also made mandatory vaccination for all staffers and people and
attending any gathering like cinemas, restaurants, gyms and wedding
halls.
It has been directed to ensure corona SOPs at bus stations, railways
stations, intra-city and inter-city transport, mosques and markets. And
for this, NCOC issued a check list.
In a tweet, NCOC head Asad Umar said, “Pakistan has 2 crore 72 lakh
people who are 50 years or older.”
Asad Umar said, “This age group is most vulnerable to serious health
effects of Covid. So far 56 lakh or 20.6% of these have gotten at least
1 dose of vaccine. Please encourage all in this age group to get
vaccinated as soon as possible,”
The NCOC also directed the concerned departments to implement SOPs and
take stern action against violators. DNA
