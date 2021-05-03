Vaccination of 40-plus citizens begins: Dr. Faisal

ISLAMABAD , May 3 : Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan says the vaccination of people aged above forty years has been started from today.

He said one hundred and fifty thousand vaccines are being administered on daily basis and our target is to take to three hundred thousand.

The Special Assistant said the government has pursued a well thought out strategy to procure the vaccine and so far deals for thirty million doses have been signed, terming it as satisfactory.

He said nineteen million doses will be received by June this year. He clarified that we are not relying on the donations but ninety percent of the vaccine doses are being purchased.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that seventy million people will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of this year.

The Special Assistant said that local filling of single dose CanSino vaccine is about to begin in the country. He said that three million doses of this vaccine will be prepared at the National Institute of Health per month. This, he said, will reduce our dependence on the imported doses.

Faisal Sultan urged the people to continue to observe the SOPs to check the spread of the virus.