Uzbekistan keen to expand

scientific ties with Pakistan

Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, Vice-Chancellor, MNS University of Agriculture, Multan meets Aybek A. Usmanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan

Saifullah

ISLAMABAD: A meeting was held between Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, Vice-Chancellor, MNS University of Agriculture, Multan, H.E Aybek A. Usmanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, and Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad. The meeting was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Islamabad and Prof. Irfan Ahmed Baig, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences & Humanities, MNS University of Agriculture, Multan was also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, H. E Aybek A. Usmanov appreciated the significant role of Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad in bridging the gap between the academic institutions of Pakistan and Uzbekistan. The development of academic linkages between the two countries is fundamental for a holistic regional connectivity.

Furthermore, areas of mutual interest particularly research, student exchange programs, and faculty exchange programs were discussed. Furthermore, it was decided that joint academic initiatives will be taken by the three institutions.

Additionally, Prof. Dr. Asif Ali and H. E Aybek A. Usmanov also discussed the exchange of knowledge, technology, research, and expertise in areas of cotton, wheat, and other crops growing were discussed. Moreover, the growing and export of these crops was also finalized between the two institutions.

Lastly, enhancing connectivity in sectors of trade and commerce between the two countries was also highlighted. It was also decided that collaborations between MNS University of Agriculture, Multan and relevant institutions of Uzbekistan will also be supported.