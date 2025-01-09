Uzbekistan is firmly committed to protecting intellectual property

DNA

In an information society where time and economy are rapidly developing, where knowledge and innovation play an important role, ensuring the protection of intellectual property is one of the important conditions facing every country. Uzbekistan is also implementing a number of reforms to strengthen the protection of intellectual property.

In particular, at an event dedicated to improving the system of protection of intellectual property objects, the Head of our state, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, noted that if the issue of intellectual property is not considered at the level of state policy, Uzbekistan will not be competitive in this area even after 10 years. This statement emphasizes the need to actively work in the field of intellectual property protection and include this issue in the priorities of the state.

The normative and legal documents adopted for the protection of intellectual property are constantly being improved, and legal mechanisms are being developed to develop the industry. Previously, the protection of intellectual property was regulated by codes and laws, but the fact that Article 53 of the new constitution stipulates that intellectual property is protected by law indicates that the protection of intellectual property has been elevated to the constitutional level.

At the same time, Uzbekistan actively participates in international treaties and conventions aimed at protecting intellectual property. For example, Uzbekistan is a party to the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property, which establishes the basic principles and rules in the field of industrial property protection, including patent law and trademark rights. In addition, Uzbekistan has joined the Patent Cooperation Treaty and the Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works. Participation in these international treaties serves to improve the legal protection of intellectual property and ensure its compliance with international standards. The Protocol “On Cooperation in the Field of Intellectual Property”, concluded in February 2024 between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the National Centers for Intellectual Property of the Republic of Belarus, will not only contribute to the exchange of international experience between the two countries, but also contribute to further improvement in the field.

Uzbekistan has once again proven its commitment to protecting intellectual property rights by acceding to the Geneva Convention for the Protection of the Interests of Phonogram Producers and their Phonograms against Illicit Reproduction and the World Intellectual Property Organization Internet Treaties. The implementation of these initiatives will serve to create a solid foundation for opening up new opportunities for expanding bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The most common type of intellectual property infringement is the production of counterfeit products. In particular, in recent years, the production of counterfeit copies of well-known and trusted brand products has become increasingly popular. In particular, illegal income has increased by importing counterfeit copies of our national products, which have created their own brand, have their own customers, and have gained the trust of consumers with their quality, produced in China and other neighboring countries and imported into the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The proliferation of counterfeit products is not only harming honest entrepreneurs, but also violating the rights of consumers. Therefore, in order to reduce the number of counterfeit products on the Uzbek market, constant preventive monitoring measures are being carried out to prevent the spread of counterfeit products, and appropriate fines are being applied to persons who produce and sell counterfeit products, depending on the nature of the offense.

At the same time, the Intellectual Property Agency under the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan has launched a continuous explanatory work to traders and buyers through radio stations in central markets and shopping malls of our republic about the serious harm that counterfeit products can cause to human health, the serious damage that honest entrepreneurs carrying out entrepreneurial activities suffer from counterfeit products, as well as the liability measures established by law for the production of counterfeit products, and a catalog of counterfeit products identified during surveillance and preventive measures has been created. This catalog reflects information on counterfeit goods in each sector (food, medicine, perfumery, etc.), allowing the consumer to determine which product is counterfeit or not through this catalog.

In the field of copyright protection and combating counterfeiting, not only the detection of various violations of the law by employees of special state bodies, but also the fact that every consumer who becomes aware of this violation does not ignore this situation and promptly contacts the relevant law enforcement agency will help protect intellectual property and prevent the registration of new violations. In addition, the preparation of short social videos about contract products and cases of intellectual property violations and their public display on the Internet, explanatory work by law enforcement officers on the spot, as well as increased vigilance in customs organizations and prevention of the import of counterfeit products into the country from abroad, and taking appropriate measures against persons attempting to import them will also contribute to the reduction of violations in the field.