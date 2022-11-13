Sunday, November 13, 2022
Ushna Shah backs Green Shirts despite narrow defeat against England

November 13, 2022

LAHORE, NOV 13: Noted actress Ushna Shah on Sunday expressed her views after England clinched the title of ICC T20 World Cup for the second time.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Parizaad’ star backed the Green Shirts, despite their narrow defeat in the final against Jos Buttler-inspired England team.

Expressing her gratitude to national cricket, Ushna wrote, “We still love you boys. Thanks for getting us this far. We got em next year.”

It is pertinent to note that after their bowlers restricted Pakistan’s batters to 137-5, England’s batters swept past Pakistan to grab the title again after 12 years.

