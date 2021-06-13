‘Use of blood components essential in saving lives’

Saifullah

ISLAMABAD: President Islamabad D-Watson Lions Club Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that the use of blood and blood components is of fundamental importance in saving human lives.

Donating blood saves the lives of people in need, he said in his message on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, adding that the purpose of celebrating this day is to encourage blood donors to It saves people’s lives as well as emphasizing the importance of healthy blood and blood supply to save the lives of other human beings.

Thanking blood donors and raising awareness for blood donation. Blood can be donated months later, according to scientific research it is a natural process that red blood cells are eliminated or lost within 90 to 120 days, so why not donate it so that it can be used as a valuable human.

To save lives … There is a Qur’anic verse that says, “He who saves the life of one man saves the whole of humanity.” Pakistan needs 8000 bottles of blood daily while only one percent (01%) of the total population donates blood which is not enough, if the proportion of blood donation in Pakistan reaches 04-05% then the lamps of precious human lives can be kept lit which are extinguished due to non-availability of blood donation.

On the occasion of this day, awareness campaign on print, electronic and social media should be launched and seminars should be organized to increase the number of blood donors at the national and provincial level to increase the trend of blood donation.

In my opinion, blood donation should be made a part of the curriculum and blood donors should be welcomed at the federal and provincial levels and they should be awarded certificates of appreciation. Regular blood donors should be given special relief in college and university fees. At the federal and provincial levels, such ceremonies should be held officially in the Governor’s Houses, Chief Minister’s Houses, the Prime Minister’s House and the President’s House. Will help to encourage blood doners and help the community to save lives.